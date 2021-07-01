Advertise with WMC
TSA talks 4th of July weekend travel at Memphis International Airport

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Transportation Security Administration is gearing up for an increase in passenger volumes as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

TSA says there’s been a 70% increase in travel volume nationwide.

The trend at Memphis International Airport is even higher with travel volumes surpassing 92% pre-pandemic levels, according to TSA.

The TSA is sharing projections for the upcoming weekend and items that are prohibited at checkpoints and on flights.

