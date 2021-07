MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot near Interstate 240 and Highway 385 Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, the victims where shot in a white truck. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a Nissan. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

