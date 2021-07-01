UofM launches MaximUM program to help student athletes maximize their value

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday marks the dawn of a new era for NCAA intercollegiate athletics.

Amateurism had been the so-called Hallmark of college sports.

But with the new name, image, and likeness legislation going into effect in several states, student athletes will be able to earn compensation as they promote themselves on social media and certain endorsements, among other ventures.

That’s why the University of Memphis is implementing its own program to help players navigate their way to money in their pockets for the work they do on the fields. The MaximUM program is designed to empower student athletes to get the most out of their experience as Tigers, says UofM Athletic Director Laird Veatch.

The university is partnering with a company called Opendorse, a sports technology company that is used by more than 40,000 athletes to help with their branding. The plan will focus on social media assessment and seminars to educate student athletes on how to maximize their value.

One key element is the ability to disclose transactions to safeguard NCAA eligibility. All Tiger coaches say the Uof M’s MaximUM program is perfect for recruiting because the City of Memphis provides excellent possibilities for the branding of players in its athletic programs.

