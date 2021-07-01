Advertise with WMC
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman with a violent criminal history is facing charges for hitting and dragging a Memphis police officer with a vehicle Wednesday.

An affidavit details the incident involving LaShun Jenkins and Memphis police officers that were working to serve a federal subpoena.

The document states Jenkins was inside a red Ford Fusion when one officer reached through the passenger side window to serve the subpoena. That’s when Jenkins allegedly put the vehicle in reverse with the officer’s arm still inside, dragging him and hitting an unmarked police car.

Investigators say witnesses on the scene confirmed the reported assault.

EMS rushed the officer to the hospital in critical semi-conscious condition due to a head injury and a deep cut on his leg.

According to the affidavit, officers also found a “green leafy substance” later identified as marijuana on Jenkins.

Jenkins is charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

She was previously arrested twice in 2019 for charges involving two aggravated assaults where she allegedly threatened victims with a handgun and two hammers.

