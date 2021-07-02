1 in critical condition after vehicle flips over in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a critical crash where a vehicle flipped over Friday morning.

Officer responded to the scene of the crash on White Station Road. One person is in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not specify if there were multiple vehicles involved or if this was a single-car crash.

Officers are working a crash at 1740 White Station where a vehicle has flipped over. One male has been transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.