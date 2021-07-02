1 in critical condition after vehicle flips over in crash
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a critical crash where a vehicle flipped over Friday morning.
Officer responded to the scene of the crash on White Station Road. One person is in the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators did not specify if there were multiple vehicles involved or if this was a single-car crash.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.