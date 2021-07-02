Advertise with WMC
Attorney: Amber Alert suspect accused of murder says he’s not guilty

By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man at the center of an Amber Alert issued earlier this week and accused of killing his baby’s mother appeared before a judge Friday.

We got a chance to speak with Berry Medlock’s lawyer and who says that Medlock says he is not guilty of the charge of second-degree murder.

Less than 24 hours after turning himself in, Medlock stood before a judge on charges of second-degree murder.

“He’s denying this. He’s pleading not guilty,” said lawyer Jason Ballenger. “I’ve known Mr. Medlock for some time and I know that he’s been a nice guy to me. And we’re ready to fight for him.”

Ballenger says the case is still in its investigation stage.

Officials say 26-year-old Medlock had been on the run since Monday, June 28 when Memphis police issued an Amber Alert for his 7-month-old son, Braylen, who has since been recovered after being dropped off at a Memphis police precinct.

The baby’s mother, 23-year-old Marika Clark, had been shot and killed a day before her child was reported missing. Her body was left at Regional One Hospital.

A court affidavit says Medlock was seen on surveillance video dropping off Clark’s body.

Medlock made no comment as he passed WMC’s camera while turning himself in and walking into the county jail, Thursday.

He is currently behind bars with a bond set of $150,000.

“Hopefully the judge is willing to lower that considering what appears to be a significant lack of proof,” said Ballenger. “The state has the obligation to prove that, to prove his guilt. We’re waiting on that proof.”

Medlock’s next bond hearing is on July 15.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

