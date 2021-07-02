Auto burglaries and MPD carjacking leading into holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis Police Officer was carjacked on Myrna Lane overnight.

Police are looking for a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that reportedly contained the off-duty-officer’s police vest and radio. The radio has since been disconnected as the search for the suspect continues.

According to Memphis Public Safety records, this carjacking took place within a one mile radius of two others that have happened within the last six months.

Another carjacking happened in Hernando, MS.

According to Hernando Police Department, thee juveniles and one adult were responsible for carjacking a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, as well as a dozen auto burglaries between July 1 and July 2.

Officers were called when a man saw the suspects going through his car. When police arrived the suspects fled multiple vehicles in the neighborhood and got into an idling car waiting close by.

After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the suspects and recovered several stolen items.

Hernando police also learned that the vehicle the suspects fled in was reported stolen from Memphis just five hours prior.

