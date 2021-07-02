AutoZone National Sales Meeting to be held at Renasant Convention Center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plans have been finalized to bring the AutoZone National Sales Meeting back to the Bluff City.

Memphis Tourism says the annual meeting for the Memphis-based company will take place at the Renasant Convention Center September 27 through September 30.

It will be the first large-scale event to take place at the facility following a recent $216 million renovation and modernization project, and the single-largest event hosted in Memphis since the start of the pandemic.

