Best Life: Fourth of July safety tips for you and your family

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The Fourth of July has been a long-awaited holiday for many Americans, and it will be the first fully vaccinated gathering for families after a year of being shut indoors. But even though COVID-19 is no longer our biggest concern, experts warn not to forget about other major safety risks for your Independence Day celebration.

Fourth of July, a time to kick back, relax and enjoy the summer sun. But it might not be the healthiest of holidays.

Nutritionists say, consider lettuce burgers over buns to cut carbs. Forget the heavy, mayo-based, potato salads and tryout barbecue roasted potatoes instead. And finally, sub out those high-sugar mixers for your favorite fresh fruit juice.

Also, be careful of how you’re cooking. While we all like to think we know what we’re doing, the United States Fire Association reports that grill fires are responsible for ten deaths, one hundred injuries and $37 million of damage every year.

Fireworks can also cause more harm than good, with over 19,000 fires starting every year because of fireworks. Safety experts say to always light fireworks on dry ground, never light more than one at a time and never disassemble or try to make your own. Finally, always be careful on your way home. Almost three hundred people die in car accidents on July Fourth.

The CDC reports that vaccinated individuals are safe to be together, unmasked, in any setting. It is also encouraged that all unvaccinated individuals keep to themselves, and others, and stay safe by celebrating the holiday outdoors and maintaining distance from others.

Contributors (s) to this news report include: Sabrina Broadbent, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.