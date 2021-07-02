Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Fans of Buc-ee’s are one step closer to enjoying a bag of Beaver Nuggets in South Mississippi.

The iconic convenient store will be featured on the Harrison County Supervisor agenda this upcoming Tuesday. The supervisors will be voting to finalize the resolution, which was initially approved by the Harrison County Development Committee earlier in June.

According to the resolution, the project is expected to involve a $50 million investment. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 permanent jobs upon completion.

The Buc-ee’s Travel Center was initially approved by the development committee to be located near the intersection of I-10 and Menge Avenue/Firetower Road. This area is located near Pass Christian.

The resolution noted that the northwest corner of the interchange is approximately 185-acres of undeveloped land while the southeast corner has rail access running through around 53-acres.

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it one of only a few locations outside of the state of Texas. (Source: Buc-ee's website) (Buc-ee's website)

The county and its citizens are expected to benefit from a significant enhancement to its tax and employment base.

The resolution needs the requested support of the board of supervisors to enter into an agreement with the company. It is also needed to demonstrate commitment to the project.

Buc-ee's is NOW OPEN in Alabama. I-10 Exit 49 @ Baldwin Beach Express. Posted by Buc-ee's on Monday, January 21, 2019

As of 2020, Buc-ee’s had 20 travel centers operating. Currently, the closest location is on I-10 in Robertsdale, Ala. going toward Gulf Shores.

This order will be item number two on the proposed agenda set for Tuesday, July 6. If you want to read the full agenda, click here.

