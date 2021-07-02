Byhalia pipeline no longer pursuing Byhalia Connection project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Byhalia Connection LLC announced that it will no longer be pursuing the Byhalia Connection project on Friday.

Director of communications for Plains All American Brad Leone says it is primarily due to lower US oil production that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pipelines continue to play a critical role in safely transporting energy products from where energy is produced to where it is refined and turned into consumer goods that benefit our lives. As part of any shift to lower carbon energy, hydrocarbons will continue to be a critical part of meeting increasing global need for affordable, reliable energy. Access to all forms of energy improves quality of life, education and economic opportunity for individuals and communities throughout North America and across the globe,” Leone said.

Leone said that the LLC values the relationships they have built through this project and appreciate all who supported the project.

