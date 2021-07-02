Cool, dry air streaming in tonight sets up the perfect July 4th weekend in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front that brought rain to the Mid-South has now moved south allowing dry and much cooler air to filter in behind it. This will keep temperatures below average and humidity low through the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

