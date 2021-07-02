Elsa becomes first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Elsa formed over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean early Friday just west of the Caribbean island of Barbados, one day after the system became the fifth-named storm of 2021.

The system is expected to continue on a general west-northwest path over the Caribbean and is likely to remain a hurricane while approaching Hispaniola and Jamaica this weekend.

As Elsa moves into the northern Caribbean, it will have some land interaction, which should weaken the storm.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as St. Lucia, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for southern Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

Heavy rainfall from Elsa will move quickly across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands today, including Barbados. Outer rain bands will impact Puerto Rico late today into Saturday, and southern Hispaniola and Jamaica Saturday into Sunday. Flooding and mudslides are possible.

There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in portions of Cuba, the Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas through early next week.

Additionally, there is a risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week. However, the forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the Greater Antilles this weekend. Interests in Florida should monitor Elsa’s progress and updates to the forecast.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

