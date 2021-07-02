Final Olympics for Mississippi Brittany Reece

Advertise with WMC
Mississippi's Brittany Reese in Olympics(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi’s Brittney Reese is officially Tokyo bound. This is her fourth time qualifying for the United States Olympic team.    

The 34-year-old says this will be her last Olympic games and is hoping to add a second gold medal in the long jump to her resume.   

But no matter where the American record-holder finishes, she says being able to show out for her country is a privilege like no other.

“It’s a big honor,” said Reece. “I’m grateful and I’m proud to be able to represent Mississippi and also I want kids in the area to look up to me and understand they can also be where I am today. It’s a great honor, any time you’re able to represent the United States and wear the flag on your chest. It’s a great feeling, and I’m blessed and honored to do that.”

The Olympic Games open on July 23. Remember, WMC Action News 5 is your home for all things Olympics.

