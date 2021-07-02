Advertise with WMC
Man drives through house nearly hitting MPD officer

Juan Dorse mugshot
Juan Dorse mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis resident, Juan Dorse, drove his car into his wife’s house while seven people were in the building, according to police.

The affidavit states officers responded to a vandalism call from Alisha Bates, Dorse’s wife, on Thursday around 11:50 p.m.

Dorse allegedly showed up at her house and damaged the side mirror of her vehicle. Dorse was not supposed to be at the house due to conditions from a previous assault against Bates.

The affidavit then says that while officers were collecting a report from Bates about the incident, a car came speeding down the street. The vehicle drove directly toward an officer standing outside of the house who had to jump out of the way.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle drove into the house, crashing through the dining room. There were two officers and five others in the house at the time of the crash.

The affidavit says officers then arrested Dorse and he is being held on counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

