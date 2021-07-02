Man found dead in back of SCSO patrol car; no foul play suspected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead inside an unoccupied sheriff’s office vehicle Wednesday.

Officials say 75-year-old Ernest Lee Coleman was found in the backseat of a patrol car that was parked near the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, Coleman was not in law enforcement’s custody.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Coleman’s cause of death, but investigators say no foul play is suspected.

On June 30 at approximately 10 am, Ernest Lee Coleman, 75, was found inside an unoccupied Sheriff’s Office vehicle near the Hospitality Hub on Washington Ave. Memphis Fire Dept. paramedics pronounced him deceased, & the medical examiner was notified and accepted jurisdiction. 1/4 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 2, 2021

A deputy later found the victim, who reportedly frequented the area, in the back seat of the patrol car. Following determination that the victim was not in the custody of law enforcement, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will stay in charge of the investigation. 3/4 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 2, 2021

