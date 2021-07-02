Advertise with WMC
Man found dead in back of SCSO patrol car; no foul play suspected

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead inside an unoccupied sheriff’s office vehicle Wednesday.

Officials say 75-year-old Ernest Lee Coleman was found in the backseat of a patrol car that was parked near the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, Coleman was not in law enforcement’s custody.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Coleman’s cause of death, but investigators say no foul play is suspected.

