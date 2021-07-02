Memphis mother and 2-year-old daughter reported missing for nearly a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing mom and her toddler that were last seen nearly a week ago.

Police say Jennifer Evans and her 2-year-old daughter Christina were last seen Saturday afternoon on Navajo Street. Evans is believed to be driving a white Honda Accord with Tennessee tags 8X2-3F2.

Jennifer is a 36-year-old Black woman last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white, blue and green pants with a headscarf. She has dark hair, brown eyes, weighs about 178 pounds and is 5′9″.

Christina is described as a Black female last seen wearing a yellow and white dress. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert Wednesday night. Anyone with information regarding their location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2677.

