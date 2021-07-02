Millions of vaccine doses shipped out of Memphis to Colombia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is playing a key role in the global fight against COVID-19.

The Memphis International Airport, once again, served as the distribution hub for vaccines.

The vaccines that were transported out of the Memphis International Airport Wednesday night were apart the 80 million vaccines the Biden Administration promised to share globally by the end of June.

“My last transfer, the ambassador that was signing the vaccine over, her hand was shaking as she was signing that and had a tear in her eye. And it wasn’t only emotional for her, it was emotional for us,” said Avi Stein, commander with the United States Public Health Service.

Stein usually handles domestic public health crises, but this is the first time he’s working on a global scale. 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was loaded at the Memphis International Airport and heading to Colombia.

“Two and a half million Colombians are going to be immunized and aren’t going to die due to coronavirus. We’re very thankful for the use of it,” said Colombian Ambassador Francisco Santos Calderon.

While COVID-19 cases continue to drop in much of the United States, it’s a different story in the Latin American nation.

“Look, we’re in the worst peak than we’ve had during the whole pandemic. We’re like New York was or Italy, April of last year,” said Calderon.

Calderon says 700 people in Colombia are dying every day of the virus.

Eyes have been on the Memphis International Airport since the start of vaccine distribution as the country’s first vaccines rolled out of the FedEx World Hub in December. As early as two weeks ago, FedEx announced the successful delivery of more than one million vaccine doses to Mexico.

Memphis is home to the largest cargo airport in the world. Both Mayors Strickland and Harris praised the airport’s role in the fight against COVID.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.