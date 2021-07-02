Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

Going into the July Fourth Holiday Shelby County is nearly 56 percent of the way to its...
Primary care doctors help solve vaccine hesitancy
Breaking News WMC
Byhalia pipeline no longer pursuing Byhalia Connection project
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit