Police release details on intestate shooting injuring 2

I-240/HWY 385 shooting
I-240/HWY 385 shooting(TDOT SmartWay)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released the reported narrative regarding an interstate shooting at I-240 and Highway 385 Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

A police report says a couple was traveling on I-240 from Poplar when a black Nissan sedan, possibly a Maxima, drove alongside their vehicle.

As the cars neared the Highway 385 overpass, the front and back windows of the Nissan rolled down as suspects fired approximately 11 shots into the victim’s vehicle striking them both, according to the report.

The male was shot in the pelvis and wrist and the woman was shot in the breast and arm. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis police later recovered 16 shell casings from the scene.

It is unclear if the suspects were known to the victims. The investigation is ongoing.

