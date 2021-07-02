Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed Memphian George Cates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the plane crash that claimed the life of Memphis businessman and philanthropist George Cates.

Cates had taken off from Memphis International Airport bound for Ashville, North Carolina back June 21.

The preliminary report shows the single-engine plane Cates was piloting lost altitude at about 6,000 feet and Cates requested to divert to McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Tennessee. The report shows the last communication from Cates was his response to the controller in Jackson, who asked if Cates intended to use the parachute.

He responded, “negative, busy landing.”

Cates’ plane was found about 10 miles southwest of the airport.

