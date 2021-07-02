Primary care doctors help solve vaccine hesitancy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Going into the July Fourth Holiday Shelby County is nearly 56 percent of the way to its vaccination goal. Health officials said the unvaccinated are most at risk of COVID-19 infection and doctors believe a way to get more people vaccinated is getting the shots to primary care offices.

A study by the African American Research Collaborative and Commonwealth Fund found a third of vaccine hesitant people would be more likely to get the vaccine if they got it from their doctor.

In Shelby County very few private practices are offering the shot.

Dr. Cary Finn with Baptist Medical Group has been one of the few offices able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients.

“I had it in my office for several months and a lot of people on the fence would come in and I could almost always get them to take it,” Dr. Finn said. “So I think they do trust their primary care. I’ve been seeing a lot of them for 25, 30 years.”

Dr. Finn said he and his counterparts believe those who are most hesitant are not going to listen to government officials touting the vaccine. He saw information coming from him turn patients from hesitant to ready.

“They didn’t want to do it because they had medical problems, which is the exact reason you do want to do it,” Dr. Finn said. “So, they said I have diabetes and I have this and I have that, but they’re the ones that need it. So I clarified that.”

Some private partners administer the vaccine in Shelby County. Most are pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Kroger.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said none of its doctors’ offices administer the vaccine and Dr. Finn has since stopped administering it because demand within his patients became so low.

He’s excited he was able to offer it when he did.

“Really fortunate they allowed me to offer it. It was nice to be able to call patients and have something good to do,” Dr. Finn said.

Going into the holiday weekend, The Shelby County Health Department said the community is in a good spot with an average of 26 COVID-19 cases being reported a day, but there’s still concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants like the delta strain.

Elsewhere in the Mid-South hospitals are started to see a surge in patients again, like in Arkansas, which said it’s heading toward a third wave in cases.

With fewer fixed public vaccination sites open in Shelby County, now only one at the Pipkin Building set to close at the end of the month, WMC asked the city of Memphis how it plans to get more vaccine in the hands of primary care doctors. However, we are still waiting for a response.

For a link to local private partners offering the vaccine click here.

