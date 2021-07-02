Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rain is moving out and humidity is dropping

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is fog and mist early this morning, but that will be moving out by late morning. This afternoon will feature more sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity will also be dropping as dry air works its way into the Mid-South. We will have a dry and pleasant evening with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. 20% mist and drizzle before 9 am. High: 85 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with full sunshine, which is perfect for the holiday weekend. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees at the start of next week, but humidity will remain low until Tuesday. A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday with a weather system sitting nearby.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
A slow moving front brings rain tonight followed by great weather for the weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 1, 2021
Official Track of Tropical Storm Elsa from the National Hurricane Center (as of 1 PM CT Thursday)
Tropical Storm Elsa could impact the U.S. next week
July 1, 2021
Thursday Afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- July 1, 2021