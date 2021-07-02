Rain is moving out and humidity is dropping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is fog and mist early this morning, but that will be moving out by late morning. This afternoon will feature more sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity will also be dropping as dry air works its way into the Mid-South. We will have a dry and pleasant evening with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. 20% mist and drizzle before 9 am. High: 85 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with full sunshine, which is perfect for the holiday weekend. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees at the start of next week, but humidity will remain low until Tuesday. A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday with a weather system sitting nearby.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.