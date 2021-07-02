Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 2
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 2(SCHD)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 40 new cases across the county Friday morning with no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 26 as of Friday.

There are currently 453 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 99,915 cases and 1,689 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 690,899 vaccines have been administered with 389,117 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the latest test positivity rate update. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: ‘Girls with Sole’ empowering change one step at a time
Best Life
Best Life: Fourth of July safety tips for you and your family
Best Life
Best Life: "Girls with Sole" teaching life lessons and encouraging physical activity
Best Life: Surprising habits that could be damaging your teeth
Surprising habits that could be damaging your teeth