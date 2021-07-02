Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 40 new cases across the county Friday morning with no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

Shelby County hit a major milestone on June 21, 50 consecutive days with fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases. Next, we're striving for another 50 days. If we #ContinuetheCourse we'll hit 100 days with under 100 cases on August 10.



SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 26 as of Friday.

There are currently 453 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 99,915 cases and 1,689 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 690,899 vaccines have been administered with 389,117 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the latest test positivity rate update. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

