Suspect charged in MATA bus shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with several counts of aggravated assault after firing a gunshot with passengers inside.

The incident happened on June 25 around 4:30 p.m. at Madison Avenue and Belvedere Street.

According to an affidavit, the gunfire stemmed from a man on the bus punching 19-year-old Christopher Jones in the head. Jones then allegedly ran to the back of the bus, grabbed a gun a fired a shot through the windshield.

Investigators say there were four people on the bus at the time. No one was struck.

Jones is being held with a bond set at $5,000.

