Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing first-degree murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for a Memphis murder suspect at the center of a statewide Amber Alert is over.

A man wanted for killing his baby’s mother turned himself in Thursday.

Wearing a matching two-piece track suit with high-powered Memphis defense attorney William Massey by his side, accused murderer Barry Medlock turned himself in at 201 Poplar.

“We’ve just begun to investigate this case and we’ll conduct our own investigation,” said Massey. “So, it will be a while before I can have any insight on the particulars of the case.”

26-year-old Medlock had been on the run since Monday, June 28 when Memphis police issued an Amber Alert for his 7-month-old son, Braylen. The Memphis Police Department said the child’s mother, 23-year-old Marika Clark, had been shot and killed a day earlier.

A warrant for second- degree murder was issued for Medlock as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals asked for the public’s help finding him, offering a $1,500 reward for information. While authorities searched for Medlock, his loved ones reached out to Massey.

“His family contacted me and asked me if I would accompany him in today,” he said.

Clark’s family, meanwhile, posted a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral. Her baby was safely recovered Tuesday, June 29, dropped off at a Memphis police precinct.

48-hours later, Medlock walked past the CH5 camera without comment and into the county jail where he posed for a new mugshot.

“You know, we had a long talk about getting your heart right and your head right for this fight,” said Massey. And it’s going to be a lengthy fight. So, he seemed to be willing.”

Clark leaves behind her baby boy and a three-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.