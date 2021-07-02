Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer fire in West Memphis impacts interstate traffic

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported “commercial motor vehicle” fire on an interstate in West Memphis.

According to a traffic report, westbound lanes are open and all eastbound lanes remain closed.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to the service road at Exit 278 near where I-40 and I-55 split.

We are waiting to hear of any injuries and what may have caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic Alert: Lane closures on I 240
I-40 Bridge Tour
I40 Bridge is set for phase 2 repairs
semi fire on interstate
Semi-truck fire impacts traffic on I-40/I-55
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Traffic delayed on I-55 northbound in Hernando following vehicle crash