Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer fire in West Memphis impacts interstate traffic
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported “commercial motor vehicle” fire on an interstate in West Memphis.
According to a traffic report, westbound lanes are open and all eastbound lanes remain closed.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted to the service road at Exit 278 near where I-40 and I-55 split.
We are waiting to hear of any injuries and what may have caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
