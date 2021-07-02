Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

US lumber prices begin to tumble

By Jessica Babb
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – The price of lumber is getting lower after months of being sky-high.

Experts say the supply chain is starting to get back to normal.

“I’m not sure where they started at, but they have seen a significant drop,” said Home Depot store manager Art Seyffert.

Nationally, customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.

“We’re seeing more supply in the system to satisfy the demand,” said Tom Smythe, a finance professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “In the case of plywood … that number has come back down probably in the $40 to $50 range.”

But not every store is seeing a drop that big just yet.

At his Home Depot in North Fort Myers, Seyffert said prices are $4 to $5 cheaper per board.

Still, in southwest Florida, demand remains strong, especially with Hurricane Elsa as a potential threat in the coming days.

“I have seen some more DIY people coming in picking up some boards to protect their houses,” Seyffert said.

“We would definitely not want to raise prices because of a storm, we wouldn’t do that. The only way we charge more is if we have to pay more for it.”

Seyffert said he expects prices to continue to fall.

“I feel confident it will keep going down,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to go down super quick, but even if it’s a couple of dollars a week that adds up.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

George Cates
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed Memphian George Cates
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’
The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Woman indicted for stabbing elderly mother
Woman accused of hitting, dragging Memphis police officer with car appears in court