Woman accused of hitting, dragging Memphis police officer with car appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with attempted murder after Memphis police say she hit an officer and dragged him appeared in court Friday morning.

Lashun Jenkins is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and drug possession.

According to Memphis police, officers were trying to serve a subpoena Wednesday when Jenkins got into a car and hit the officer with an open passenger side door. The officer was dragged by the vehicle and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

During Friday’s video arraignment, Jenkins requested a public defender. She will be back in court July 6.

