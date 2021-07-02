Advertise with WMC
Woman indicted for stabbing elderly mother

The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted for the stabbing death of her elderly disabled mother last year.

A relative reported that she heard Callie Branch screaming for help and then saw Crystal Branch on top of her, stabbing her repeatedly.

Callie was partially paralyzed from a stroke and suffered multiple stab wounds to her hand, torso, neck and ears. She was taken to Regional One Health, but did not survive. Callie died from her injuries three days later.

Crystal told police that Callie was going to call the police and report that Crystal would not bring her medicine, and so Crystal stabbed Callie.

Crystal was indicted on count of first-degree murder and being held on $250,000 bond.

