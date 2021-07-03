Beautiful weekend weather sets up across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front that brought rain to the Mid-South (on Thursday) has now moved south allowing dry and much cooler air to filter in behind it. This will keep temperatures below average and humidity low through the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

JULY 4th: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: There is an increasing risk that Hurricane Elsa brings storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and spreading northward along the Florida Peninsula through Tuesday. However, the forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba this weekend. Interests throughout Florida should monitor Elsa’s progress and updates to the forecast.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

