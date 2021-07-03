Advertise with WMC
Category 1 Hurricane Elsa moves into Caribbean; Florida in path early next week

Hurricane Elsa official track from the National Hurricane Center (as of 3:30 AM CT Saturday)
Hurricane Elsa official track from the National Hurricane Center (as of 3:30 AM CT Saturday)(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elsa became 2021 first Atlantic Hurricane early Friday just west of the Caribbean island of Barbados, one day after the system became the fifth-named storm of 2021.

The system is moving through the Caribbean and is likely to remain a hurricane while approaching Hispaniola and Jamaica this weekend.

Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected within the Hurricane Warning areas in Haiti and the Dominican Republic beginning Saturday and in Jamaica beginning Sunday.

The outer rain bands from Elsa will impact Puerto Rico by late tonight, with widespread heavy rain moving into southern Hispaniola and Jamaica Saturday into Sunday. Isolated to scattered flash flooding and mudslides are possible. Through early next week, heavy rain is expected to impact the Cayman Islands and Cuba resulting in significant flooding with mudslides possible in Cuba.

Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are possible in portions of eastern Cuba beginning early Sunday where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. There is an increasing risk of wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts elsewhere in Cuba Sunday and Monday.

There is an increasing risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and spreading northward along the Florida Peninsula through Tuesday. However, the forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba this weekend. Interests throughout Florida should monitor Elsa’s progress and updates to the forecast.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

