Citizens sound off on plan to abandon proposed Byhalia pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The controversial Byhalia Pipeline project has ended.

Plains All American, the company that wanted to build a 49-mile oil pipeline from the Valero refinery in South Memphis to Byahlia, Mississippi, announced Friday it’s abandoning the plan.

Lower U.S. oil production during the pandemic was given as the major reason why. Opponents who fought the pipeline worried about its impact on the environment, especially the aquifer that supplies Memphis with drinking water.

Activists and homeowners in Boxtown are celebrating.

“Memphis is known as a city for its great water, and we need to continue along that. Our children coming up, the citizens of Memphis, we need that. It’s for our health and the benefit of our city,” said homeowner Joann Mason.

”I was so glad. The Lord answered our prayers. We are predominantly black people around here and we do not want that coming in back of our property, brining our property values down,” said one resident.

“I feel fantastic today! This win for our community is a big moment for our movement for justice and ending environmental racism and the terror of pollution in our community. And so it is big for Memphis Community Against the Pipeline, all of our coalition partners that were able to protect our communities that are most vulnerable and protect our aquifer, which is our most valuable natural resource in this area,” said Justin J. Pearson.

Former Vice President Al Gore, who came to Memphis to rally against the pipeline, tweeted to Justin and his group:

“Congrats to the Memphis CAP and the community of Southwest Memphis who made their voices heard to stop this reckless racist ripoff! No more oil in our soil.”

Pearson says they’ll keep fighting for new legislation to protect the community.

