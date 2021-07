MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leonard “Terry” Terrence Lafferty dies at 89 on Friday, July 2.

Lafferty was a Criminal Court Judge in Shelby County for 20 years between 1977 and 1997.

Lafferty had just turned 89 on June 30 and is survived by his sons, nieces, nephews and extended family.

