Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man indicted for driving into protest on Cooper Young

Beau Albauer, 26, is accused of driving his vehicle into a group of Black Lives Matters...
Beau Albauer, 26, is accused of driving his vehicle into a group of Black Lives Matters protesters in Memphis' Cooper-Young neighborhood June 5, 2020.(SCSO)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 27-year-old Beau Albauer has been indicted after being accused of driving into a crowd during a protest on Cooper Young last year.

According to the affidavit, Albauer was upset that roads were blocked off for the protest and returned later, driving his car through the crowd.

No one was injured, but Albauer was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing first-degree murder charge
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing second-degree murder charge
I-240/HWY 385 shooting
Police release details on intestate shooting injuring 2
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Shelby County judge dies at 89
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 3
Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases
MPD: Whitehaven crash leaves two critically injured
Official track of Tropical Storm Elsa from the National Hurricane Center (as of 11 AM CT...
Elsa downgraded to tropical storm; Florida still in path early next week