Man indicted for driving into protest on Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 27-year-old Beau Albauer has been indicted after being accused of driving into a crowd during a protest on Cooper Young last year.

According to the affidavit, Albauer was upset that roads were blocked off for the protest and returned later, driving his car through the crowd.

No one was injured, but Albauer was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

