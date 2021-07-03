Memphis Redbirds host Fourth of July celebrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baseball and the Fourth of July go hand-in-hand.

The Memphis Redbirds plan to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The Redbirds are currently making up last night’s postponed game, so they’ll have a double-header against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Friday night. Every night through Sunday, the Redbirds will have a post-game fireworks show at AutoZone Park.

They’re calling them the largest display in AutoZone Park history. Cookouts are also a big part of the fourth weekend so the Redbirds are also offering all-you-can-eat cookout buffet tickets.

For game one, you have right-hand pitcher Tommy Parsons on the bump, he’s struggled recently, allowing 26 earned runs over his last six outings. In game two, you have Jake Woodford making his first start in Memphis after getting optioned down from St. Louis earlier this week.

