Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis Redbirds host Fourth of July celebrations

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baseball and the Fourth of July go hand-in-hand.

The Memphis Redbirds plan to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The Redbirds are currently making up last night’s postponed game, so they’ll have a double-header against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Friday night. Every night through Sunday, the Redbirds will have a post-game fireworks show at AutoZone Park.

They’re calling them the largest display in AutoZone Park history. Cookouts are also a big part of the fourth weekend so the Redbirds are also offering all-you-can-eat cookout buffet tickets.

For game one, you have right-hand pitcher Tommy Parsons on the bump, he’s struggled recently, allowing 26 earned runs over his last six outings. In game two, you have Jake Woodford making his first start in Memphis after getting optioned down from St. Louis earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today
Death investigation on Bellevue
Memphis police block South Memphis roadway amid death investigation
LaShun Jenkins charged with aggravated assault on officers
Woman accused of hitting, dragging MPD officer with vehicle identified

Latest News

Memphis Redbirds host Fourth of July celebrations
Memphis Redbirds host 4th of July celebrations
Parade celebrates 2021 Mississippi State baseball National Championship
Chris Lemonis' speech at Mississippi State 2021 baseball championship parade
Chris Lemonis' speech at Mississippi State 2021 baseball National Championship parade
Mississippi's Brittany Reese in Olympics
Final Olympics for Mississippi Brittany Reece