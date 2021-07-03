Mixed-use development could come to midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday afternoon, Memphis City Council members were emailed a slew of documents laying out the details of what could come of a piece of property at 1925 Union Avenue.

It hasn’t been in use since last September when the Memphis Police Department (MPD) moved out, but it could undergo a huge makeover adding to the ever changing skyline of Midtown.

The building was once home to the MPD traffic division in midtown.

It could soon turn to a $22 million multi-use development with 140 apartments, a hotel, and retail space.

This is the vision of the Union Station Development Partnership who offered the highest bid during the RFP process of $3.5 million for the property, significantly lower than the just over $6 million the property was appraised for in 2018.

According to city documents obtained by WMC, the city opened bidding for the property in January and received only five offers. Only three applicants actually completed the full process.

The Memphis City Council will vote on a resolution on whether or not to accept the developers’ offer and sell the city-owned property. This is just the latest development in an ever growing midtown real estate market, from hotels to apartment complexes that are coming in droves to the area.

“There are so many more apartments right now that did not exist and they’re super modern and unfortunately kind of pricey,” said Gabriela Mackiw, who has been living in Midtown for 11 years.

She says she has definitely seen a change.

She doesn’t have a problem with the proposed plan on Union that will be just down the street from where she lives, but she hopes future developers will continue with the local feel of the community.

If the sale is approved, the total project could take just over a year and a half to complete.

