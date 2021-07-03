Advertise with WMC
MPD: Whitehaven crash leaves two critically wounded

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning car crash in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. near East Shelby Drive Saturday.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One vehicle hit a pole and overturned leaving two people rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

