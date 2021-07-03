Advertise with WMC
Preliminary report on Memphian George Cates plane crash released
By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary investigation into the plane crash that killed Memphis philanthropist George Cates last month.

The report details the final minutes of the flight and Cates’ attempt to land the plane in a field.

According to the report, shortly after takeoff as the plane reached 6,600 feet, the aircraft began to lose altitude. Cates alerted the Control Center in Memphis that the plane was experiencing engine issues.

The report states Cates told air traffic control he was not declaring an emergency at the time and requested to divert to an airport in Jackson, Tennessee.

On the way to Jackson, the aircraft continued losing altitude and a controller advised Cates an airport in Bolivar was to his right, but Cates continued on to Jackson.

When the plane was just over 700 feet in the air, Cates told the controller he was trying to land in a field. The controller asked Cates if he “intended to use the parachute,” which is designed to safely glide the small plane down to ground.

According to the report, Cates responded, “negative, busy landing.”

The report says no further communication was received from the pilot following that statement. The wreckage was located in a field on the edge of a tree line about 10 miles southwest of the airport in Jackson.

Cates was a civic leader in Memphis who leaves behind a long legacy in the Bluff City. He was the former head of Mid-America Apartment Communities and was instrumental in forming the Overton Park Conservancy.

Those who knew him described him as a giant of a man when it came to the betterment of Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

