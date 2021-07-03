Advertise with WMC
Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 3
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 56 new cases across the county Saturday morning with no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 32 as of Saturday.

There are currently 472 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 99,971 cases and 1,689 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 694,088 vaccines have been administered with 389,669 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the latest test positivity rate update. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

