Sunny, dry & comfortable July 4th weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us dry over the next few days. Humidity will stay low all weekend and temperatures will remain below average.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and light east winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 60s with winds out of the east 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

