Video shows armed suspects rob Exxon gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who they said allegedly robbed a gas station Wednesday.

According to police, three armed suspects wearing dark colored clothes and ski masks walked into the Exxon gas station at Summer Ave and took money from the cash register.

The men also took money from the safe and stole lottery tickets.

Police say they drove off in newer model four door white sedan.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this robbery, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

