Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Video shows armed suspects rob Exxon gas station

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who they said allegedly robbed a gas station Wednesday.

According to police, three armed suspects wearing dark colored clothes and ski masks walked into the Exxon gas station at Summer Ave and took money from the cash register.

The men also took money from the safe and stole lottery tickets.

Police say they drove off in newer model four door white sedan.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this robbery, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing first-degree murder charge
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing second-degree murder charge
I-240/HWY 385 shooting
Police release details on intestate shooting injuring 2
Over 30 new laws take effect in Tennessee today

Latest News

Three armed men rob Exxon gas station at Summer Avenue
Three armed men rob Exxon gas station at Summer Avenue
Hurricane Elsa official track from the National Hurricane Center (as of 3:30 AM CT Saturday)
Category 1 Hurricane Elsa moves into Caribbean; Florida in path early next week
Citizens sound off on plan to abandon proposed Byhalia pipeline
Citizens sound off on plan to abandon the proposed Byhalia pipeline
Citizens sound off on plan to abandon proposed Byhalia pipeline