Breaking: Hostage situation at Winchester and Airways

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says there is possibly a hostage situation at Bent Tree Apartments at Winchester and Airways.

Police say there is possibly a man armed with a gun holding a woman and three children inside the residence and is refusing to let them leave.

Officers are working to make contact and will provide updates.

