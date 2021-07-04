Breaking: Hostage situation at Winchester and Airways
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says there is possibly a hostage situation at Bent Tree Apartments at Winchester and Airways.
Police say there is possibly a man armed with a gun holding a woman and three children inside the residence and is refusing to let them leave.
Officers are working to make contact and will provide updates.
