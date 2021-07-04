Car crash kills one, another critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person killed and a juvenile seriously injured.

Police say the crash happened near Raines Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

One juvenile was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

