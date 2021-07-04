Dry & sunny July 4th followed by increasing humidity & rain chances midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure to our north will continue to keep us dry over the next few days. Humidity will stay low today but will began to increase over the next few days. Our next system that will bring rain chances will arrive midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 60s with winds out of the east 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms both days but no washouts are expected. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

