Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee

Those receiving unemployment payments will go back to pre-pandemic rate of up to $275 a week
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.(AP)
By Parker King
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans receiving unemployment assistance will no longer be receiving Federal assistance prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress passed Federal pandemic unemployment benefits in March 2020. This initially provided $600 weekly payments to those who found themselves suddenly without work.

That was lowered to $300 in August 2020, and now it’s $0 for Tennesseans.

“They’re going to be able to get unemployment, but it’ll be at the level it was before the pandemic,” said Michael Nelson, WMC Action News Five’s Political Analyst.

Tennessee’s weekly unemployment payments are $275.

Nelson went on to say while the removal of Federal assistance of was inevitable, he believes there’s still a need for the Federal assistance in the Volunteer state.

“The economy has not come back all the way from where it was before the pandemic,” Nelson said. “There’s still not as many jobs as there were a year and a half ago.”

The most up-to-date numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor show there are 49,909 Tennesseans receiving unemployment, nearly a quarter of those claims (12,651) coming from Memphis and Shelby County.

T-DOL also shows there are over ten-thousand jobs in the Memphis area waiting to be filled, 269,981 total in the state.

Shelby County shows among the highest unemployment rates in Tennessee at 6.9%.

“Obviously, people who are losing that extra benefit are more inclined to go out and find a job and start working again, and that means the unemployment rate will go down,” Nelson said.

Nelson spoke on companies in the Mid-South that are raising their wages for employees, as well as offering signing and retention bonuses.

As to whether or not this will result in price increases for products or a temporary inflation, Nelson said that’s a “wait and see” type of situation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot near I-240 and Hwy. 385 in Memphis
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing first-degree murder charge
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect surrenders; facing second-degree murder charge
I-240/HWY 385 shooting
Police release details on intestate shooting injuring 2
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Shelby County judge dies at 89

Latest News

Police tape.
Breaking: Hostage situation at Winchester and Airways
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Two men wanted for aggravated assault
byhalia pipeline
byhalia pipeline