Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans receiving unemployment assistance will no longer be receiving Federal assistance prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress passed Federal pandemic unemployment benefits in March 2020. This initially provided $600 weekly payments to those who found themselves suddenly without work.

That was lowered to $300 in August 2020, and now it’s $0 for Tennesseans.

“They’re going to be able to get unemployment, but it’ll be at the level it was before the pandemic,” said Michael Nelson, WMC Action News Five’s Political Analyst.

Tennessee’s weekly unemployment payments are $275.

Nelson went on to say while the removal of Federal assistance of was inevitable, he believes there’s still a need for the Federal assistance in the Volunteer state.

“The economy has not come back all the way from where it was before the pandemic,” Nelson said. “There’s still not as many jobs as there were a year and a half ago.”

The most up-to-date numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor show there are 49,909 Tennesseans receiving unemployment, nearly a quarter of those claims (12,651) coming from Memphis and Shelby County.

T-DOL also shows there are over ten-thousand jobs in the Memphis area waiting to be filled, 269,981 total in the state.

Shelby County shows among the highest unemployment rates in Tennessee at 6.9%.

“Obviously, people who are losing that extra benefit are more inclined to go out and find a job and start working again, and that means the unemployment rate will go down,” Nelson said.

Nelson spoke on companies in the Mid-South that are raising their wages for employees, as well as offering signing and retention bonuses.

As to whether or not this will result in price increases for products or a temporary inflation, Nelson said that’s a “wait and see” type of situation.

