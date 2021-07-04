Advertise with WMC
Perfect July 4th forecast: Sunny skies and low humidity continues

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather, keeping us dry. Temperatures and humidity also unseasonably low also, so feeling comfortable.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and light east winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 60s with winds out of the east 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: There is an increasing risk of Tropical Storm Elsa bringing tropical storm conditions, storm surge, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula, and a Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for portions of the Florida Keys.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

