Police: Man shot, killed in East Memphis

By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after shots erupted in East Memphis Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. at American Way.

Police found one male with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials said they are looking for two men who are connected to this crime.

No arrests have been made at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

