Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 4
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 4(SCHD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 66 new cases across the county Sunday morning with no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 41 as of Sunday.

There are currently 504 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop most days.

Shelby County has had 100,037 cases and 1,689 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 695,595 vaccines have been administered with 390,286 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the latest test positivity rate update. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

