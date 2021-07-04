Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have shut down eastbound traffic on Highway 385 due to an ongoing shooting investigation.

Police say a man came into St. Francis Hospital after being shot at 385 eastbound and Ridgeway Rd.

According to police, the man’s injuries are not critical and the cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

The lanes on the highway will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

