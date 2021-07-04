Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have shut down eastbound traffic on Highway 385 due to an ongoing shooting investigation.

Police say a man came into St. Francis Hospital after being shot at 385 eastbound and Ridgeway Rd.

According to police, the man’s injuries are not critical and the cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

The lanes on the highway will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Possible hostage situation at Winchester and Airways
The program sends extra payments to tens of thousands of Kentuckians.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment relief payments come to an end in Tennessee
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Shelby County judge dies at 89
Three armed men rob Exxon gas station at Summer Avenue
Video shows armed suspects rob Exxon gas station
July 4th Events
4th of July events happening this weekend

Latest News

July 4th I40 bridge closed
4th of July weekend is expected to be a busy travel holiday
I40 Bridge: Holiday Travel
I40 Bridge: Holiday Travel
July 4th travel
July 4th travel
police lights
1 in critical condition after vehicle flips over in crash